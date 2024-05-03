Stephens Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $310.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $264.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,547. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $187.20 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

