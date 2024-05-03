STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

STERIS has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

STERIS stock opened at $206.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. STERIS has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

