Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$63.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

BDGI stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.30. 163,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$51.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

