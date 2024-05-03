Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $233.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.65.

ECL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $227.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

