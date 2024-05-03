Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (ASLN, ASUR, BCYC, BILL, BMEA, CDXS, COIN, DYN, ECVT, EXEL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 3rd:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $152.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $218.00 target price on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.