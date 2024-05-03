StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

