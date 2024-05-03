StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $4.09 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Applied DNA Sciences accounts for 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.