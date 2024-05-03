StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 97,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.