StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
