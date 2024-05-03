StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 1.9 %

GBLI stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

