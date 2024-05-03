StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IGC opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. IGC Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IGC Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Free Report ) by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

