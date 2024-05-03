StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of IGC opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. IGC Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
About IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
