StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital cut their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in LivePerson by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 466,320 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

