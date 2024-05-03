StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

