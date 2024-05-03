StockNews.com Lowers Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $83,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

