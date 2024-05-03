Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 423,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

