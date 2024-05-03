Summit Financial LLC Acquires 487 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MBB stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.