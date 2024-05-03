Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

