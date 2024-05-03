Summit Financial LLC Buys 160 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Moody’s stock opened at $381.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

