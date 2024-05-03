Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 14,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %
EMR opened at $106.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
