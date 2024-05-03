Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,436,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

XBI opened at $90.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

