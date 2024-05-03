Summit Financial LLC Has $764,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

