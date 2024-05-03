Summit Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 79,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 63,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.