Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.82. 1,532,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,501,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

