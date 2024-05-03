Summit Financial LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

