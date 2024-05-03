Summit Financial LLC Sells 176 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

NYSE LLY traded down $9.08 on Thursday, hitting $767.67. 407,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $729.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $414.31 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

