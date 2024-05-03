Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
