Summit Financial LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 41,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,875,000 after purchasing an additional 238,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $240.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day moving average is $193.76. The company has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

