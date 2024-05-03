Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

