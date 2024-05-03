Summit Global Investments Acquires 3,282 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 87,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

