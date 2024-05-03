Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.09. 3,760,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,870. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

