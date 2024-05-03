Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novartis were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 1,045,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,969. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.