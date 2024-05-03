Summit Global Investments Purchases 21,430 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 397.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

