Summit Global Investments Sells 18,507 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 56,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $65.45. 682,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,710. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

