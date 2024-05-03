Summit Global Investments Sells 6,883 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 350,184 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 636,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 253,100 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after buying an additional 174,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,927. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

