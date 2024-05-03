Summit Global Investments Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,162. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

