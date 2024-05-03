Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,985. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,294,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 714,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

