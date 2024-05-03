SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

SXC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.06. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

