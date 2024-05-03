SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,169. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

