Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 255.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 15,120,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $592.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

