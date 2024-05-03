SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 76.81%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 58.92 and a quick ratio of 58.92. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $89.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

