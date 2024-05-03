Swiss National Bank Has $238.26 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $238,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,456,000 after acquiring an additional 327,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.2 %

SHW stock traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.30. 2,010,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.22 and its 200 day moving average is $300.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

