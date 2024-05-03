Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Canadian National Railway worth $228,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 779,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

