Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Humana worth $177,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.60. 1,802,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.67 and its 200-day moving average is $389.56. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

