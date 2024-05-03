Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,624 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $164,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

