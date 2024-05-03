Swiss National Bank Sells 14,100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $195,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.85. The company had a trading volume of 866,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

