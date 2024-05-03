Swiss National Bank Sells 14,400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $210,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $165,786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. 1,432,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,910. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

