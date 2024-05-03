Swiss National Bank Sells 24,400 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $188,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.14. 973,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average is $263.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

