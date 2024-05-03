Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $221,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,846. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

