Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Trading Up 8.5%

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.59). 475,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 496,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.40 ($2.82).

Synthomer Stock Up 8.5 %

About Synthomer

The company has a market capitalization of £467.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

