Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.27 and last traded at $140.59. 4,829,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,440,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

