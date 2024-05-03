Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $36.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,336 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

